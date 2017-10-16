Home > News

Watch This 3-Year-Old Ride His 20-Foot-Long Pet Python

Giddy-up.

Adrian Moore

Posted 4 hours ago

Python Molurus Albino

Source: Afriadi Hikmal / Getty

One family in northern Vietnam has no problem keeping a 20-foot-long python near their 3-year-old boy.

Video of the boy riding the python recently surfaced due to flooding in the country. Vietnam was hit with heavy flooding last week and so far it’s killed around 72 people, according to the country’s disaster prevention agency. “The python is 80kg…and very gentle,” the boy’s aunt said. “It was a rainy day and the water flooded to the edge of the yard. So they put the python in there to play and relax.” According to the aunt, they’ve had the pet snake in the family for four years.

Would you have this “pet” near your child? You can watch a video below and decide for yourself.

 

