#RememberTheTime Obama Roasted Trump In 2011?

Re-watching this, the past six years suddenly make a lot more sense.

Posted 27 mins ago

Republican presidential elect Donald Trump meets with

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

This all started with Donald’s Trump‘s ridiculous campaign to see Barack Obama‘s birth certificate after her was elected in 2008.

In 2011, it seemed like Obama finished The Donald off for good at the White House Correspondents Dinner, also known as Washington D.C.’s version of the prom. Days after Hawaii released the “long-form” certificate Trump was asking for, Obama used the racist rumor as material for his stand-up comedy routine.

The orange man somehow survived the roast session and evolved into the fastest-rising political super villain since Harvey Dent.

Re-watching this, the past six years suddenly make a lot more sense.

Watch the whole fine-minute routine here.

 

