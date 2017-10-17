Home > Entertainment

WTF: There’s A Cow On The Loose In Prospect Park

See for yourself.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 1 hour ago

Leave a comment
Dairy Cow

Source: Tony C French / Getty

There’s never a dull moment in New York City, but the wackiest moments usually never make it on camera — until now.

On Tuesday, the NYPD struggled to capture a baby cow that escaped a slaughterhouse and bowled over a 1-year-old girl as it ran into Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

According to the New York Daily News:

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit trapped the cow inside the Parade Grounds near Coney Island and Caton Aves. after startled park goers called 911 around 11 a.m. They were awaiting the city’s Animal Care Centers to come and sedate the animal, which toppled over a small child and was struck by a car before scrambling into the Parade Grounds.

 

An eyewitness told reporters, “I was with my son Kamren and this cow ran out of Prospect Park and ran over a baby girl. The mom was just crying and trying to calm her down. She was in such pain, I couldn’t even imagine.”

 

 

Another eye witness reported that the child suffered a busted lip and a black eye and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

We’ll keep you updated on the bizarre story — but check out the live stream above until then.

 

G-Shock

The G-Shock Camo Ball In New York City

11 photos Launch gallery

The G-Shock Camo Ball In New York City

Continue reading WTF: There’s A Cow On The Loose In Prospect Park

The G-Shock Camo Ball In New York City

Brooklyn , cow , NYC , nypd , prospect park

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”