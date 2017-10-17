Home > Music

Tyler, The Creator Unveils His Signature GOLF le FLEUR Sneaker

The rapper's latest Converse collab is almost here

rebecahjacobs

Posted 8 mins ago

2014 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

It seems like a safe bet to say that Tyler, The Creator has been cherishing every minute of his deal with Converse. The former OFWGTKA frontman teaming up once again with Converse and their One Star sneaker line in order to create some more sneakers for his fans. According to information on the brand’s website, the new sneakers Tyler is releasing for the One Star line are once again inspired by his recent Flower Boy album.

The new shoe is reportedly being declared as the GOLF le FLEUR* signature sneaker, coming in a few different colorways including blue, green, yellow, and  gray. The shoe is the classic Converse One Star silhouette with an all-suede upper, along with a flower running across the entire side of the sneaker. Not only is the brand releasing a new sneaker, Converse is also unveiling other products for Tyler’s most recent collaboration including products such as a sherpa bomber jacket, shorts, a bucket hat, and pullover hoodies and T-shirts.

THE "UNO" BY GOLF le FLEUR* – cc: @converse – NOV 2ND: (first release seoul, korea, this wednesday)

A post shared by Tyler (@feliciathegoat) on

The products are set to drop online and in Converse retail stores on Thursday, November, 2. Those in South Korea will get a chance to buy the products early, as Tyler will be there for a pop-up show in Seoul and is giving those fans first dibs at the release.

You can view the entire upcoming collaboration here.

