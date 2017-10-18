Has Melania Trump Been Using Body Doubles?

The latest conspiracy surrounding the Trumps is just like the last hundred theories about the controversial family — it sounds bizarre enough to be true.

After zooming in on footage from Friday of Melania Trump standing next to her husband as he addressed the media about Puerto Rico’s Hurricane relief efforts (or lack thereof), the internet is now questioning whether or not Melania used a body double in order to avoid being out with Donald Trump.

Fake Melania Trump leaving the press conference after securing the bag pic.twitter.com/SYsYUnH2Cn — Spooky X (@XLNB) October 18, 2017

Me: conspiracy theories are stupid

Twitter: Donald Trump is going around with a fake Melania stunt double

Me: pic.twitter.com/9UdkMWWdVG — regina phalange (@rhcphaley) October 18, 2017

Donald Trump out here trying to pass off Michael Jackson lookalikes as Melania is WILD — KFC (@KFCBarstool) October 18, 2017

Internet: The White House is using a body double for Melania Me: Yeah oka- pic.twitter.com/Dqwzo2RazZ — 🎃👦🏻 (@iconicguido) October 18, 2017

Just imagine, getting up in the morning, getting ready to go to work as Melania’s double. pic.twitter.com/AHe5eihWBY — Lew Archer (@MZGunter) October 18, 2017

I'm going viral for exposing the fake Melania Trump. If I go missing, ya'll know why. Keep me in your prayers. 😂 — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

This isn’t the first time a first lady has been accused of using doppleganger. Just last year, conspiracy theorists discovered Teresa Barnwell, a Hillary Clinton impersonator, as the first lady and 2016 presidential candidate’s stand in.

You know what they say about conspiracy theories — there’s usually some truth to them.