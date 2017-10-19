Home > Entertainment

Nivea’s New Ad Has Black Twitter Pissed

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 4 hours ago

Leave a comment
NIVEA Celebrates National PDA Day In New York City's Herald Square

Source: Thos Robinson / Getty

Just weeks after blasting Dove for their insensitive commercial, in which a Black woman is transformed into a White woman after using one of their products, another company is catching heat for their subtly shady ad.

Nivea has a new commercial for their new Natural Fairness moisturiser for women living in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal — but the gag is, the ad promises visibly lighter skin for Black women, as the Black woman in the commercial turns lighter after applying the product. Billboards in Africa even show former Miss Nigeria Omowunmi Akinnifesi using the moisturiser to lighten her skin.

Naturally, Black Twitter is livid that once again, people with Black skin are being told they aren’t good enough unless their White:

 

What are your thoughts on the controversial ad?

 

J. Cole At Super Jam 2015

13 Black Male Artists Who've Embraced The Natural Hair Movement

8 photos Launch gallery

13 Black Male Artists Who've Embraced The Natural Hair Movement

Continue reading Nivea’s New Ad Has Black Twitter Pissed

13 Black Male Artists Who've Embraced The Natural Hair Movement

 

 

 

beauty , nivea , Twitter , race , Dove

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”