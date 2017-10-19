Netflix’s New Show Is Proof That Black People Are Magical

Michael B. Jordan has signed on to executive produce a new series for Netflix that we didn’t even realize we truly needed.

The streaming service has given a 10-episode series order to a sci-fi family drama “Raising Dion,” based on a short film and comic book by director Dennis Liu. On top of MBJ producing the series through his Outlier Society Production company, he’s also set to play main character Dion’s dead father.

According to Variety: “The series revolves around a young, recently widowed African-American mother who discovers her son has magical powers. Her struggle with being a single mother is compounded by her need to teach Dion how to handle his supernatural skills and her search for answers about the source of his abilities, with help from her late husband’s best friend.”

Netflix just picked up a show centered around a single black mother who’s raising a black 7 year old kid who has superpowers. #RaisingDion pic.twitter.com/c4vfIlmyMp — zellie (@zellieimani) October 16, 2017

Director Liu said of the show, “I started this project many years ago because I wanted to see more diverse representation on film and television and I’m excited to partner with Netflix, who I know shares that commitment. More than ever, we need more stories told from different points of view and my hope with ‘Raising Dion’ is to create a cinematic experience for all families that will lift your spirits and make you laugh and cry.”

Finally, we get to see Black boy joy and Black boy magic wrapped in one package. Check out the trailer above.