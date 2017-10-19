Home > News

Your Next Hotel Could Be Booked With A Simple Emoji Sign

Traveling made easy.

Adrian Moore

Posted 2 hours ago

Set of flat design and line art emoticons

Source: calvindexter / Getty

Marriott is making hotel bookings easier with the messaging app Slack and one special emoji.

The hotel chain unveiled a new Slack extension that lets teams find and book hotel rooms directly in their chats. Folks would confirm their booking with a simple thumb up emoji.

You’d start by providing a city and dates, and the extension will reveal a number of options. Everyone in that chat group can then vote on what hotel they want using Slack’s emoji reaction. When the votes are in, you’ll be able to book the winning hotel in the same place.

The extension is limited to hotels affiliated with Marriott’s Rewards program, however the company assures the Slack tie-in will always bring up the lowest possible rates.

What do you think? Did travel planning become ten times less stressful? Give us a thumbs up or thumbs down.

 

 

emoji , hotel booking , hotel planning , Marriott , Slack

