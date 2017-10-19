Woah! Here’s How Former President George W. Bush Feels About Trump’s Presidency

You know things are bad when the nation is excited to hear George W. Bush speak.

On Thursday while speaking at the Bush Institute’s Spirit of Liberty event in New York, the former POTUS did sort of an old school diss to Donald Trump by calling out his shortcomings without ever mentioning the words “Donald Trump.”

Bush said to the crowd, “This is a unique moment. The great democracies face new and serious threats yet seem to be losing confidence in their own calling and competence. When we lose sight of our ideals, it is not democracy that has failed. It is the failure of those charged with protecting and defending democracy. We need to recall and recover our own identity. Americans have great advantage. To renew our country, we only need to remember our values. Bigotry in any form is blasphemy against the American creed and it means the very identity of our nation depends on the passing of civic ideals to the next generation. We need a renewed emphasis on civic learning in schools. And our young people need positive role models. Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry, and compromises the moral education of children.”

President George W Bush in NYC: "We've seen nationalism distorted into nativism…we need to recall and recover our own identity" pic.twitter.com/dsiSkFzEVp — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 19, 2017

Just last month, former President Barack Obama made a similar plea for American leadership in that very same place after Trump’s divisive, White supremacy speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Many people thought that the day we’d be grateful for George W. Bush would be the day that hell froze over — and it is pretty could outside.

Check out GWB’s speech above.