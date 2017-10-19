Home > News

Frank Ocean Squashes His Father’s $14.5 Million Lawsuit Against Him

He failed to prove that his son defamed him at all

rebecahjacobs

Posted 4 hours ago

Leave a comment
US-TIME 100 GALA

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Frank Ocean is coming out relatively unscathed from the lawsuit his father imposed upon him for $14.5 Million. Earlier this year, Calvin Cooksey filed suit against his son for a 2016 Tumblr post in which the Blonde star described hearing his father call a transgender waitress “f****t” the last time he ever saw him. Cooksey’s accusations claimed that the post ruined future “financial opportunities,” but Ocean’s attorney confirmed on Wednesday that his client had defeated the suit.

Cooksey lost the $14.5 million libel suit because he “failed to prove his son had defamed him at all,” according to TMZ. In addition to claims of libel, the suit accused Ocean of being a “fraud” and also referred to his former bandmate and associate Tyler, the Creator as a “devil worshiper.” In a response to the suit filed in May, Ocean said the Tumblr post “speaks for itself” and asked for the case to be dismissed.

Keith Bremer, Ocean’s attorney, said about the whole situation,”It was a super sad case. I am sorry that my client had to go through this and am glad that we could bring closure.”

Congrats to Frank for standing strong and beating the case against his father.

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”