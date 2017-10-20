Home > News

Substitute Teacher Fired For Duct-Taping 5th Graders’ Mouths Shut

After ten students had their mouths taped, three others taped their own mouths in protest.

Staff Writer

Posted 1 min ago

Leave a comment
Students in the classroom raising hands to answer teacher's question.

Source: skynesher / Getty

An unidentified substitute teacher has been fired and banned after ten students had their mouths taped under his supervision.

Three other students taped their own mouths in protest

When the school became aware of the incident, the teacher was removed from the classroom and banned from the campus, over what school officials described as “outrageous and unconscionable behavior.”

TIME reports:

“As soon as school leaders learned of this incident, all 13 students were taken to the school nurse for observation and any treatment necessary. All 13 students are well and continued with their classes afterwards,” a school district spokesperson said in the statement.

The school then notified Child Protective Services and says it will work with authorities to support any additional investigations. The district also said it told parents about the incident.

fired , teacher

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”