School Gets Major Backlash After Shaving 7-Year-Old’s Head Without Parental Consent

Denise Robinson, a mother in Massachusetts, is suing a residential program for kids saying that a volunteer for the school had her daughter Tru‘s head shaved without even asking for her permission. CBS Boston reported that the hair of Robinson’s 7-year-old daughter’s was very long before a clinician at the Little Heroes Home in Dracut took her to a salon, where a volunteer cut her hair. The young girl is now nearly bald. “For them to do this, it’s very upsetting, not just to me but to her,” Robinson said.
Robinson says an employee at the program told her that they had to cut her hair because of a hygiene issue, which she disputes–of course, a school still shouldn’t be able to completely shave or even cut a child’s hair without parental permission no matter the alleged issue at hand.
Robinson’s attorney Richard Kendell says that he was completely shocked by what the volunteer allegedly told the girl before the haircut. “The volunteer informed this 7-year-old biracial child that by shaving her head, her hair would grow back straight,” Kendell said. “I find that appalling.” The Little Heroes Home says a review of the circumstances is underway to “determine what occurred and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken.”
Many people are reacting on Twitter, calling out this incident for being very a blatant racial attack on the child, who is in class with mostly white children. None of the other kids with Tru in her program got their hair touched. Check out some of the reactions to this insane story below.