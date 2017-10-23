School Gets Major Backlash After Shaving 7-Year-Old’s Head Without Parental Consent

Denise Robinson, a mother in Massachusetts, is suing a residential program for kids saying that a volunteer for the school had her daughter Tru‘s head shaved without even asking for her permission. CBS Boston reported that the hair of Robinson’s 7-year-old daughter’s was very long before a clinician at the Little Heroes Home in Dracut took her to a salon, where a volunteer cut her hair. The young girl is now nearly bald. “For them to do this, it’s very upsetting, not just to me but to her,” Robinson said.

Robinson says an employee at the program told her that they had to cut her hair because of a hygiene issue, which she disputes–of course, a school still shouldn’t be able to completely shave or even cut a child’s hair without parental permission no matter the alleged issue at hand.

THIS SCHOOL SHAVED THIS CHILDS HEAD WITHOUT PERMISSION!!!!!!!!! 😡😤😐 pic.twitter.com/6kvoMNiK6z — k boo (@AsForLitaa) October 18, 2017

Robinson’s attorney Richard Kendell says that he was completely shocked by what the volunteer allegedly told the girl before the haircut. “The volunteer informed this 7-year-old biracial child that by shaving her head, her hair would grow back straight,” Kendell said. “I find that appalling.” The Little Heroes Home says a review of the circumstances is underway to “determine what occurred and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken.”

Many people are reacting on Twitter, calling out this incident for being very a blatant racial attack on the child, who is in class with mostly white children. None of the other kids with Tru in her program got their hair touched. Check out some of the reactions to this insane story below.

The director of the program/school told Mom that they did not have to notify her or ask permission!!!! Ohivcutstxjvgx8?&?.5(?!???? — k boo (@AsForLitaa) October 18, 2017

What the FUCK??!! I’m outraged. School’s can’t even give a kid Tylenol for a fever, but can cut hair? Mother needs a lawyer STAT! — Shaunie BAEby 😇😈💋 (@ShaunieBeeGee) October 19, 2017

Even if she had lice, the most a schools are allowed to do is send the child home. There is no excuse for their actions 😡 — that spooky girl 🎃 (@emma_yikes) October 18, 2017

get your coins sis, that shit is despicable! i'd be beyond pissed pic.twitter.com/Lbk2fO5xpN — Daniela❣️ (@DanielaRx3) October 18, 2017

WHEN I SAY LAW YOU SAY SUIT — A (@friendlyqueer) October 18, 2017

me arriving to the school and speaking to the secretary. pic.twitter.com/G9RqZaRvJ1 — chrisdemeanor brown (@kingrocketz) October 18, 2017

