Thoughts? This High School Football Team’s “Patriotic” Entrance Has Gone Viral

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 3 hours ago

Yard lines on football field

The NFL has been catching a lot of heat this season for either protesting the National Anthem (and Trump) or for being to fearful to stand up against injustice.

But Sherman E. Burroughs High School’s football team in California didn’t follow in the footsteps of the professional athletes who bravely protested discrimination by taking a knee and not standing for the National Anthem . The school has gone viral after a video was posted on Facebook of the players making what some deem a super patriotic entrance to their homecoming game – each holding an American flag to the sound of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

 

 

ABC 11 News reports:

On Friday, the pre-game walkout by the Sherman E Burroughs High School football team consisted of each player carrying an American flag onto the field while Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA played in the background. California native Tina Marie shared the seven-minute viral clip of the walkout on Facebook and wrote about how the procession brought a tear to her eye.

 

 

The video has already garnered 2.6 million views.  But some folks are confused about what the players are actually protesting or supporting.

What are your thoughts on the pre-game walk out?

 

 

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday's NFL Player Protests

14 photos Launch gallery

14 photos Launch gallery

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

[caption id="attachment_2900184" align="alignleft" width="758"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Sunday (September 24), dozens of NFL players had the courage to protest President Trump’s ignorant and racially tinged comments that anyone that follows in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and takes a knee, is a “son of bitch.” And #TakeTheKnee is exactly what they did on the sidelines not just around the country, but in London too. By doing so, they send #45 and his supporters the strong message that they will not just tap dance for fans and “shut up and play.” Take a look at the powerful images of this inspiring act of solidarity.

 

 

