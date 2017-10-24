Home > News

People Are Conflicted About Taco Bell’s Kit Kat Stuffed Quesadilla ‘Chocoladilla’

Would you take a bite?

Adrian Moore

Posted 3 hours ago

Taco Bell Menu Items, Headquarters And Restaurant Shoot

Source: Joshua Blanchard / Getty

Taco Bell has people questioning their beliefs with a new quesadilla they’re trying out on their menu.

The “Chocoladilla” will consist of melted chocolate and Kit Kat pieces stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla. The price for such an unlikely item? Only $1.

This is the latest in a series of Taco Bell mashups including the Cheetos Quesadilla, the Doritos Locos Taco, and the Naked Chicken Chalupa. So far, Taco Bell is only serving the Chocoladilla in various Wisconsin locations. But since the news hit, Twitter has had mixed reactions.

Some people even started comparing it with other unrelated items.

What do you think? If the Chocoladilla gets big, will you be having a bite?

 

