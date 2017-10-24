Terry Richardson Gets Banned From Big Magazines Including Vogue, Vanity Fair, And GQ

Allegations of sexual exploitation and assault are nothing new against fashion photographer Terry Richardson. With famous photoshoots of celebrities like LeBron James, Miley Cyrus, Carmelo Anthony, Kate Upton, and many many more, it’s hard to believe with his reputation, he was still getting such big looks.

An exclusive from The Telegraph revealed that an email circulated within the media group Condé Nast International on Monday announced that the company would no longer work with Terry Richardson. The staff was told that any work already commissioned from Richardson but not yet published should be “killed or substituted with other material.”

Condé Nast publishes international editions of leading fashion magazines including Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair and Wired. Richardson’s photographs often grace the covers of fashion magazines and are known in the industry for being sexually explicit, and he has been criticized for years by allegations of sexual exploitation of models, something he himself has always denied. Mr Richardson’s contract arrangements had been in dispute for some time with Condé Nast International, but within 24 hours of the article appearing an email was circulated telling staff not to work with him.

James Woolhouse, the company’s executive vice president, wrote: “I am writing to you on an important matter. Condé Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson…Any shoots that have been commission[ed] or any shoots that have been completed but not yet published, should be killed and substituted with other material…Please could you confirm that this policy will be actioned in your market effective immediately. Thank you for your support in this matter”

Allegations over Mr Richardson’s conduct have resurfaced and made headlines in recent days, though no fresh claims have been made. Breaking: Terry Richardson responds to reports he’s been banned from Conde Nast magazines https://t.co/Bf5MA7ybzi pic.twitter.com/PMdIzckbQI — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) October 24, 2017

Also On Global Grind: