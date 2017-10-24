Home > Entertainment

Blake Lively Perfectly Responds To Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Troll Of A Birthday Wish

They're a different kind of relationship goals

rebecahjacobs

Posted 3 hours ago

Trudeau State Dinner Guest Arrivals

Source: Pool / Getty

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been absolute relationship goals since they got married in 2012. Back in August, Reynolds had everyone on Twitter and Instagram laughing out loud with the birthday tribute he posted to his wife. He posted a picture of the both of them together along with a loving “Happy Birthday” message…sounds endearing, doesn’t it? But of course Ryan is a known jokester, especially with his girl, so his birthday picture was just a little bit different.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Reaching a whopping 1.4 million likes, Ryan’s “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife” was slightly overshadowed by him almost completely cropping her out.

Ryan’s birthday was on Monday, and Blake finally got her chance to retaliate against the notorious birthday post, but hers might be even better. Lively posted a photo of not only her husband cropped out, but standing next to his friend Ryan Gosling standing front and center.

Fans were living for this hilarious reply, and everyone agrees that once they get married, they want a playful relationship exactly like this. See some of the reactions to Lively’s perfect comeback below.

