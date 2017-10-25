Mogul Talk: Gary Vee Asks, ‘Is Technology Changing Or Exposing Us?’

You might have seen Gary Vaynerchuck on The Breakfast Club, explaining how to turn eBay into a solid side hustle.

Or maybe you’ve seen Gary on social media handles, breaking down Snapchat’s rapid come-up, sharing the keys to digital marketing or dropping gems about how to use the Internet as a tool for financial empowerment.

In his latest vlog, Gary asks, “Is technology changing or exposing us?”

Gary says: “I personally think that technology isn’t changing anything about us and that we’re just too afraid to admit to it, so instead we come up with these bullshit excuses because we don’t want to be honest with ourselves.”

Maybe it’s not so bad that everyone is staring at their screens all day.

Is technology turning us into mindless robots? Or unlocking new levels of human potential?

