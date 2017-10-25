Home > News

Here Are Some Hilarious Reactions To The New Amazon Key

We have questions.

Adrian Moore

Posted 23 mins ago

Leave a comment
A Man Holding an Amazon Delivery

Source: Kim Kirby/LOOP IMAGES / Getty

The Amazon Key is here and it’s taking delivery methods to a whole new level.

The service allows for a delivery person to unlock the door to your place and leave your package inside.

Amazon Key involves two main things — an Amazon security camera (the Cloud Cam) and a compatible smart lock. All together, it starts at $249.99. Then, if you order something on Amazon you can click the “in-home” shipping option. When the delivery person arrives, Amazon will verify the address and delivery time for the delivery person and allow them to enter your home. You can watch the whole process go down on your phone as the camera records everything. A quick tutorial demonstrates everything below.

 

The delivery service will be made available in 37 cities November 8. Seems simple enough right? Well some folks have reason for concern. You can swipe through some hilarious Twitter reactions below.

Amazon , Amazone Key , delivery , package , Reactions , Twitter , twitter reactions

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”