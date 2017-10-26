Did Prince Predict His Own Death? His Sister Seems To Think So…

Source: getty / Getty
The world was shocked when Prince died last year, but the legend’s sister says she knew his time was coming.
In a new interview on the UK’s Lorraine, Tyka Nelson said, again, that Prince predicted his own death more than three years prior to overdosing on prescription opioids.
“I was at McDonald’s and I got a phone call from an unknown number,” she recalled. “He said, ‘Is this Tyka? It’s Prince here’, and I said, ‘After all this time I know your voice, I know who you are.’”
“We were just walking and talking and he said, ‘I think I’ve done everything I’ve come to do.’” Nelson remembers. “That was him telling me it was time.”
At that point, she started planning his funeral, PEOPLE reports. Nelson explains, “I thought, ‘I’m going to buy earrings for his funeral, I’m buying a necklace for his funeral and I’m planning this, I’m telling all my relatives Prince is passing.’ So it took an actual three years from the time I got the call at McDonald’s…when I got the call that he had passed, I knew immediately what they meant because I was just kind of waiting for that day.”
Do you think Prince somewhat predicted his own passing? Weigh in here.
19 Surprising Facts About Prince
1. Prince wrote his first song at age 7. He titled it "Funk Machine."
2. Prince once sued Adobe Photoshop to prevent fans from altering his photos. Unfortunately, he lost.
3. Prince's favorite meal was spaghetti and orange juice.
4. The "Purple Rain" soundtrack spent 24 weeks at number one on Billboard.
5. Michael Jackson's "Bad" was supposed to be a duet with Prince.
6. Prince was a devout Jehovah's Witness.
7. In 1980, when John Lennon was murdered, Prince was only a few blocks away.
8. Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks was supposed to write "Purple Rain," but couldn't handle the pressure.
9. Family and friends called Prince "Skipper" as a kid.
10. In 1984, Prince not only had the number one movie in the country, but also the number one single & album.
11. Despite his small stature, Prince was a remarkable basketball player.
12. Prince formed his first band when he was 13 years old.
13. In 2012, Prince dissed Maroon 5 for covering "Kiss."
14. In 2013, Prince performed at "Star Wars" director George Lucas' wedding.
15. The movie "Purple Rain" cost $7 million to make and grossed over $69 million.
16. Prince scrapped his 1987 album "The Black Album" just days before its release.
17. Prince penned The Bangles' "Manic Monday" and Chaka Khan's "I Feel For U."
18. Prince's dad once had a band called Prince Rogers Jazz Trio.
19. Prince sent Janelle Monae a singing telegram asking for a copy of her "The Electric Lady" album.
