Home > Entertainment

The Internet Dragged Stephen A. Smith To Filth Over His Anti-Weed Rant

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 2 hours ago

Leave a comment
The Evolution Of Audio In The 21st Century - 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival

Source: Amy E. Price / Getty

Stephen A. Smith‘s “say it like you mean it” attitude is what got him this far in his career — but it definitely comes with a cost.

On Thursday, Smith went on a rant about how much he hates marijuana and that he’s totally against former NBA commissioner David Stern’s suggestion that medical marijuana is allowed for players in the league.

The braggadocious host said on First Take, “[D]on’t support it at all in terms of the NBA legalizing it. If states want to legalize it, so be it. They want to tax it, so be it. But I don’t believe that a paying customer should take hard-earned money out of their pockets to patronize an NBA product, to walk to a game and see some dudes walking up courtside high. I don’t believe that.”

 

 

Smith certainly caught the wrath of social media after his anti-weed rant, as they wasted no time hilariously roasting the ESPN host.  Check out some of the slanderous tweets when you hit the flip.

espn , stephen a. smith , Twitter , weed

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”