Twitter Drags Madonna For Posing In A Brazilian Favela

Twitter is collecting Madonna this week after she decided to take a photo op in a Rio de Janeiro favela.

Madonna was in Brazil for her manager’s wedding and while there, she decided to take a tour of the Morro da Providência favela. She posted a picture to Instagram of herself wearing a camo outfit as she stands in between two highly armed Brazilian policemen.

Tried to give me a ticket on my way to the Moon! 🌙 @casaamarelaprovidencia 🇧🇷💛🇧🇷💛🇧🇷💛🇧🇷💛🇧🇷💛🇧🇷💛🇧🇷@jr A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Oct 25, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Many folks on Twitter felt she was fetishizing poverty and violence in such Brazilian communities.

not funny, not edgy. just embarrassing. that's a war zone in which people die every day, not a tourist spot. you're sending a bad message https://t.co/psulEFa7wy — spooky luna 👻 (@luneslovegood) October 26, 2017

@Madonna seems 2 b having fun in a Favela in Rio, where locals get shot & die every day. Glamorous and helpful for Rio #sqn https://t.co/rWyTJEbT4R — Lavinia Hollanda (@laviniahollanda) October 26, 2017

Weird thing to do. Have your photo taken with armed cops. Not very rock & roll. — Jeremy David Parker (@not3bad) October 26, 2017

Is this the cover to your new album called ‘Oblivious’? — Jamie S. Pumpkins 🎙 (@RegainWellness) October 26, 2017

TOTAL AND UTTER EMBARRASSMENT…….people dying by the thousands in there over the years, she's looking for a fucking photo opp. DISGRACE. — Kenny Hassan (@KennyWFDLive) October 26, 2017

Whenever you think celebs can't be any more out of touch, here's Madonna prancing around a favela in Rio like it's a tourist attraction. 🙄 https://t.co/sF2h7IjzYY — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) October 27, 2017

Many Rio de Jeneiro favelas have had huge issues with violence and the police take part in many of the deaths. But, it seems Madonna missed all of this info. Either that, or someone’s seriously tone death.

