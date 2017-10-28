Home > News

Boys And Girls In Kenyan School Stand Up To Resist Rape Culture

Consent classes in Nairobi, Kenya could change the way we teach all children about sexual assault.

Posted 2 hours ago

Posted 2 hours ago

Pupils at the Olympic primary school in

Source: SIMON MAINA / Getty

While the girls learn self-defense, the boys are taught positive masculinity.

After just six sessions of consent classes, students in Nairobi, Kenya are already changing their outlook on sexual assault.

According to attn:, In Nairobi, one in four girls has been raped.

After classes, boys who once thought it was OK to rape women who were scantily clad or out alone at night were corrected.

Now, 3 of 4 boys intervenes to stop sexual assaults.

Clickthrough to see the video of this beautiful breakthrough.


