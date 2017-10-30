Home > News

Remember The Time Family Guy Tried To Warn Us About Kevin Spacey?

Twitter reacts to the news that Kevin Spacey wasn't just pretending to be a predatory creep in American Beauty.

'House Of Cards' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Back in 2000, Kevin Spacey won an Oscar for lusting after his teenage daughter’s friend in American Beauty.

Turns out Spacey could relate to Lester Burnham, the passive aggressive sexual predator.

Sunday, Spacey officially came out as gay to deflect Star Wars star Anthony Rapp‘s report that in 1986, while they were both working on Broadway, a 26-year-old Spacey initiated a sexual encounter with a then 14-year-old Rapp.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Rapp is publicly alleging for the first time that in 1986, Spacey befriended Rapp while they both performed on Broadway shows, invited Rapp over to his apartment for a party, and, at the end of the night, picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance. According to public records, Spacey was 26. Rapp was 14.

Family Guy warned us 12 years ago.

Clickthrough for the realest reactions from Twitter.

