Home > News

Read Kevin Spacey’s Full Response To ‘Sexual Predator’ Accusations

The famed actor took to Twitter with a statement.

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 4 hours ago

Leave a comment

After Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of preying on him when he was just 14 years old, Spacey took to social media to apologize for the sexual advance and come out as a gay man. For Rapp’s full account of how he escaped Spacey back in 1986, click here.

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

9 photos Launch gallery

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

Continue reading Read Kevin Spacey’s Full Response To ‘Sexual Predator’ Accusations

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

gay men , kevin spacey , sexual assault , Twitter

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”