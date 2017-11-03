Home > News

Social Media Brings Police Brutality To The Masses

Another incident of police brutality is public thanks to social media.

Staff Writer

Posted 4 hours ago

Leave a comment
US-CRIME-POLICE-SHOOTING

Source: LAURA BUCKMAN / Getty

At Jeffersontown High School, a cop points a taser at a crowd of students while his partners attack their classmate. 

The incident was caught on one student’s Snapchat.

 

 

Police brutality , Twitter

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”