Home > News

A Twitter Employee Deleted Donald Trump’s Account On Their Last Day Of Work

An American hero.

Eleven8

Posted 4 hours ago

Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

You know the saying, not all heroes wear capes! On Thursday, Donald Trump’s Twitter account mysteriously went missing for 11 minutes. While most of us didn’t notice, those of us who did, thought the White House had finally confiscated Commander-In-Chief’s phone. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Twitter’s official government account took to their timeline to reveal what really happened.

It’s safe to say, that employee went out with a bang.

Clickthrough for the top reactions from Twitter.

Donald Trump , donald trump news , Donald Trump Twitter , Twitter

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”