Mogul Talk: Nipsey Hussle And Gary Vee Talk Authenticity, Social Media And More

Two of the Internet's top hustlers swap gems and motivation in this must-see talk.

Posted 2 hours ago

Nipsey Hussle sat down with social media guru and tech entrepreneur Gary Vee in his studio to talk about their tireless hustles.

Over the years, both have used the Internet brilliantly to grow and engage their audiences.

Below, they exchange gems on social media marketing and entrepreneurship.

According to Gary Vee, “In today’s world, there’s no more old White guy being the gatekeeper, so everybody’s got an at-bat. I just don’t think everybody’s got it like that.”

Watch the full talk after the jump.

