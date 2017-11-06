Hey iPhone Fam, Here’s A Quick Fix For That Irritating ‘i’ Bug

One by one, iPhone users are slowly coming across the “i” bug, which is definitely one of the more annoying issues Apple lovers have faced since switching over to the dark side.
For whatever reason, “i” now turns into an exclamation point and question mark when typed into the keyboard:
But there’s good news. Apple insists a fix is on its way and in the meantime, there’s something you can do to be less annoyed, per the instructional video below:
You’re welcome.
