Big Sean Debuts His First Sneaker Collaboration With Puma

It's not Sean's first time working with a sneaker company

Posted 3 hours ago

Big Sean Reveals His PUMA Suede 50 Drop at ComplexCon

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

Earlier this year, Puma announced that Detroit’s own Big Sean would be starting as the company’s latest brand ambassador. Since then, Sean has appeared in a few campaign advertisements for Puma’s latest sneaker silhouettes and over the weekend, their partnership really became official when the rapper debuted his first official collaborative sneaker with the brand.

Sean Don previewed the silhouette for his new sneaker at this year’s ComplexCon, which is set to be part of Puma’s 50th anniversary celebration of the iconic suede sneaker. This upcoming sneaker is set to be release in spring of 2018, and with feature a khaki suede upper with a knitted sock-like finish. Of course, the sneaker will also include Sean’s autograph on the side and to pay tribute to his hometown, Detroit branding on the tongue and on the heel.

Puma should hopefully be announcing a concrete date for the release of these sneakers in the next couple of weeks, so stay tuned for that if you’re trying to get a pair for yourself. In the meantime, check out pictures of the newly-revealed sneakers below.

