Home > News

Woman Fired From Her Job After Flipping The Bird At Donald Trump

Eleven8

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment

Juli Briskman, a 50-year-old marketing and social media professional, lost her job after a photo of her flipping off Donald Trump’s motorcade went viral.

The photo was taken in Virginia in October. When the image began to circulate around the web, Briskman went to her employer’s HR department to warn them. The following day, her employer, a government contractor by the name of Akima LLC, terminated her.

 

“They said, ‘We’re separating from you,‘” Briskman told HuffPost. “Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things on your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”

Hit the flip for more reactions to Briskman’s firing.

#NeverTrump , Donald Trump

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”