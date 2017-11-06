Home > Entertainment

WATCH: Samsung Threw Hella Shade At Apple In It’s Latest Ad

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 2 hours ago

Launch Of Iphone X At Apple Store Saint Germain In Paris

Source: Chesnot / Getty

 

2017 is almost over and there’s still an age-old beef that needs to be settled: Samsung vs Apple.

Though the majority of the human population are Apple users, Samsung has managed to hold their own for years, despite the stiff competition. Plus the Korean corporation has never been shy about making fun of Apple and all the mania attached to it.

Samsung’s latest ad is nothing short of funny and shady with a dash of petty:

 

See what Twitter had to say about all the shade being thrown at Apple.

