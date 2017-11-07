Home > Entertainment

Twitter Is Blocking ‘Bisexual’ From It’s Search Results And Here’s Why

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 46 mins ago

Leave a comment
Twitter Is Said to Be Discussing a Possible Takeover

Source: Chesnot / Getty

Twitter is usually up to date when it comes to the ways of the culture, but unfortunately, some tweeters recently discovered that the social network is not as up to par as it should be.

On Monday, Twitter had to explain why the word “bisexual” does not show up in its search results. According to the company, it’s because they incorrectly listed the term as one that is “typically associated with adult content” and therefore blocked. Over the weekend, users made sure that the company was aware about their shady omission.

 

 

Hit the flip to see what Twitter had to say about the error.

Bisexual , erase , search , Twitter

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”