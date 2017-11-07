Home > Entertainment

This Rapping Math Teacher Dropping Bars About Geometry Will Make You Miss High School

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 24 mins ago

Illinois math teacher, Cassie Crim, is now a viral sensation after using her rapping skills to help her students learn math.

Crim’s tactic to motivating her kids is remixing popular rap songs and rewording them to fit all things algebra and geometry.  She told ABC News, “I really just try to connect what I do in my classroom as a teacher with things they enjoy.”

 

 

Hit the flip to see Ms. Crim’s full video to “Codak Yellow (Math Teacher Version).” You won’t be disappointed.

