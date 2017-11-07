Iconic: Sia Leaks Her Own Nude Photo So Nobody Else Can

There’s almost nothing celebrities can do once some risky pictures of them start circulating among the wrong hands. Usually looking for a money grab, people will hack certain accounts or go to other great lengths just to find some pictures they can sell online and make a little cash–and a lot of times, celebrities will oblige and pay the price for their own discretion. That’s not always what happens, though.

Sia is a musician known for wanting to keep her identity and celebrity under wraps. Though a few photos of her have been seen before, she’s usually seen with a mask or huge wig covering the better part of her face. With protocol like that for just her facial features, you’d think she would go to great lengths to keep other parts of herself from getting out, too–but you would be very, very wrong.

Apparently, the paparazzi took a picture of Sia and were trying to sell it for some big bucks to her loyal fans. The “Chandelier” singer decided to post the naked picture of her backside on her own Instagram page for free, so she could stop anyone with its possession for selling it for any money. She wrote on the post, “Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”

Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!

Everyone is in agreement that Sia is completely iconic for getting ahead of everything and just posting the nude photo on her own. Congrats to Sia for beating the system, Merry Christmas!

