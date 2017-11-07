Does Kanye West Have His Own Streaming Platform In The Works?

According to reports, Kanye West might be working on a very personal solution to his ongoing angst with his big brother Jay-Z and his streaming service Tidal, because he might be starting a streaming service of his very own. The Blast obtained documents filed this month by Kanye’s representatives to trademark the name “Yeezy Sound” for purposes that include “streaming of music, audio, images, video and other multimedia content over the internet.”

Ye has been in an ongoing dispute with Tidal since the end of his Saint Pablo Tour last year, claiming that he’s owed $3.5 million in unpaid advances and bonuses for his album, The Life of Pablo. It’s unclear when exactly Kanye will debut his new supposed streaming service to the world, but after breaking his one-year performance hiatus by doing a surprise performance on stage with Kid Cudi last weekend, it wouldn’t be surprising if Yeezy Season was officially approaching right about now.

