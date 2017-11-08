Home > News

Plane Makes An Emergency Landing After Passenger Finds Out Her Husband Has Been Cheating

Posted 2 hours ago

Source: REMY GABALDA / Getty

A Qatar Airways flight heading from Doha, Qatar, to Bali, Indonesia was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger found out that her husband had been cheating on her mid-flight.

It all started when the woman’s husband decided to take a nap. The passenger allegedly used her sleeping husband’s finger to unlock his phone, only to find out he had been cheating on her. The furious (and drunk) wife started a fight with her husband and eventually the flight crew when they tried to intervene. Once the situation got out of hand, the airplane’s pilot decided it would be best to make an emergency landing in Chennai, India instead.

The passenger, her cheating husband, and their innocent child were removed from the aircraft and placed on a different flight to Kuala Lumpur, where they boarded a flight back to home to Doha.

I’m sure that was the longest, most awkward flight ever.

