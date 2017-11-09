4 Things The Self-Driving Bus Accident Taught Us

This Wednesday, a self-driving shuttle bus was being tested for the first time in Las Vegas. It spent only a few hours on the street before a delivery truck backed into it.

A self-driving bus got into an accident with a delivery truck and cops say the human was at fault https://t.co/PmYGGzvy8P — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 9, 2017

According to New York Daily News, the bus did everything it was supposed to do — its sensors noticed the truck backing up and the bus stopped. The driver however, apparently didn’t see the bus and they made impact.

There were a few passengers on the bus and luckily no one got injured. However, this whole situation taught us four things. Swipe through to read our thoughts.

