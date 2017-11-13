Home > News

Jay Z Explains That The NFL Protests Are Not About A Flag, But Justice

The mogul addressed the issue at the Miami stop of his '4:44' tour

rebecahjacobs

Posted 2 hours ago

Leave a comment
The Meadows Day 1

Source: @PhotosByBeanz / @PhotosByBeanz

The night before before GQ revealed Colin Kaepernick as “Citizen of the Year” as part of their “Men of the Year” cover series, Jay Z took the stage in Miami at a stop of his 4:44 Tour to address the protests that Kaepernick sparked. He took the time in between songs to remind those in the arena that taking a knee during the anthem is not at all about protesting the flag or the military–even though that’s the narrative many people have turned it into.

Hov addresses the protests by emphasizing the fact that the issue is human, and should not cause people to pick sides based on their skin color. He preached to his fans: “I want y’all to understand…when people are kneeling and putting their fists up and doing what they’re doing, it’s not about the flag. It’s about justice. It’s about injustice, and that’s not a black or a white thing. It’s a human issue. It’s a human issue. Everybody should feel the same way. If your 16-year-old child left the house and didn’t come back, everyone should be affected. That’s not a black or a white issue. That’s a human issue. That’s a young person who lost their life senselessly.”

This most definitely isn’t the first time that the Brooklyn legend has used the stops on his tour to address many similar issues like this. He already spoke out against the terrible “inmate” comments made by Texans owner Bob McNair. At another show, he responded to Meek Mill’s recent prison sentencing by calling it “unjust and heavy-handed.”

We can always count on Jay to speak on the truth when we really need it.

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”