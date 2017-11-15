Trump Insisting LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, & Jalen Hill Thank Him May Be His Pettiest Moment Yet

Trump has made some pretty obscene comments on Twitter—but his tweet about LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill, and Cody Riley has to be his pettiest comment yet.
The three UCLA ballers were arrested and detained on suspicion of shoplifting at a Louis Vuitton store in China and could have been in serious trouble, according to Trump, had he not intervened. Before the public learned the players were to be sent home, Trump told reporters “I had a great conversation with President Xi. What they did was unfortunate. You know, you’re talking about very long prison sentences. They do not play games.”
Now, upon their release, no. 45 would like a ‘Thank You’ and credit—and he let that be known via social media.
Sadly, we aren’t making any of this up:
College athletes Ball, Hill, and Riley were released and allowed to return home to the United States on Tuesday, November 15, and were bombarded by the media upon doing so. See the footage below.
When you help three Black kids get home safely, then rub their noses in it and remind them they could’ve been in jail for a decade had you not decided to play nice—sure, not racist at all. Not even a little bit.