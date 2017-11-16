Here’s Why Google Is Honoring Nigerian Author Chinua Achebe With His Very Own Google Doodle

On November 16, Google paid homage to Africa’s greatest story teller, Chinua Achebe, by changing it’s logo to a powerful Google doodle of the legend.

.@google is celebrating the birthday of the author of one of my absolute favorite books, “things fall apart”, on their homepage. happy birthday, chinua achebe. rest in wellness. pic.twitter.com/Y7VtecphJO — Myles E. Johnson (@hausmuva) November 16, 2017

Today would be the “Things Fall Apart” author’s 87th birthday. Before his 2013 passing, The New York Times described the author as the person who “helped to revive African literature and rewrite the story of a continent that had long been told by Western voices.”

Hit the flip to see why folks believe that Achebe is one of the most important writers of our time.

