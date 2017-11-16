Home > Entertainment

Here’s Why Google Is Honoring Nigerian Author Chinua Achebe With His Very Own Google Doodle

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 5 hours ago

Chinua Achebe

Source: Chinua Achebe / Getty

On November 16, Google paid homage to Africa’s greatest story teller, Chinua Achebe, by changing it’s logo to a powerful Google doodle of the legend.

Today would be the “Things Fall Apart” author’s 87th birthday. Before his 2013 passing, The New York Times described the author as the person who “helped to revive African literature and rewrite the story of a continent that had long been told by Western voices.”

Hit the flip to see why folks believe that Achebe is one of the most important writers of our time.

