Twitter Reacts To Pringles’ New Thanksgiving Dinner Flavors

Would you take a bite of these?

Adrian Moore

Posted 3 hours ago

Proctor & Gamble Sells Pringles Brand To Diamond Foods For $1.5 Billion

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

It seems folks might have a snack to hold them over while Thanksgiving dinner is being prepped.

Pringles has just released eight limited-edition chips aimed at the holiday tasted buds. The flavors include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac & cheese and pumpkin pie.

Pringles even suggested stacking chips for a flavorful combo.

Food & Wine reviewed the chips with mixed reactions. They said flavors like turkey and green bean casserole were a win, while flavors like creamed corn and cranberry sauce were a miss.

Twitter had some thoughts of their own. Swipe through to find out what people had to say.

