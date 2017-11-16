Kim Kardashian Drinks A Sardine Smoothie Instead Of Spilling On Her Sisters’ Pregnancies

Kim Kardashian has been making her rounds this week for the launch of her new perfumes via her KKW Beauty line. It was reported that the reality star made $10 million in one day from the launch, but that’s not stopping her from going everywhere and still putting herself in the spotlight so that she can promote the new line. One of her recent stops was on The Late Late Show With James Cordon, where her and host James Cordon played a game titled “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” The two had to either answer a question they might have a few hesitations about, or they could opt out of answering by eating/drinking one of the completely disgusting delicacies on the table between them.

Throughout the game, there are opportunities for both to eat things like a cow’s tongue, a bird’s saliva, and a scorpion. Kim answers some of the questions with no problem, including which of Kanye West‘s habits is most annoying to her and ranks her sisters fashion sense from best to worst. The one question she can’t get past, though, is when Corden asks Mrs. Kardashian West to confirm or deny the rumors that her sisters Kylie and Khloe are both pregnant. When asked, she hesitates for a few seconds, and then takes a hefty gulp of the sardine smoothie in front of her.

You gotta appreciate her dedication to keeping her sisters’ secrets–a lot of us would never expect Kim to down something so disgusting, but she definitely did her thing!

