People Are Not Happy After Seeing $1300 Worth Of Damage This Child Caused In Sephora

There’s always some controversy that goes on when people bring their children into stores, because everybody has different views on how they should be raised. Many people can agree that seeing children throw tantrums in public plaes without any acknowledgement from their parents can be irritating, but at the same time, most agree that it’s nobody else’s place to discipline someone else’s child–especially a mother and child you have no relation to at all.

This situation was taken to the extreme in a Sephora location recently, and the picture that was posted to Twitter has caused a lot of outrage on Twitter.

A child reportedly destroyed over $1,000 of makeup at #Sephora — and the photos are horrific 💄 https://t.co/Tbo451NShK pic.twitter.com/h8jpi6eOYY — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) November 16, 2017

For those who know just how expensive makeup is, seeing this picture of a completely demolished palette is terrifying. This damage–reported to be $1300 worth–was reportedly cause by a child running rampant through the store, and not only were the employees unhappy, but those seeing the picture online were outraged as well.

The reactions aren’t very mixed, with most people agreeing that this is an issue of a mother not keeping track of their child when in a place where there are things everywhere that can be destroyed. A lot of mothers were the ones chiming in, saying that they understand it’s not super easy to always know exactly what your child is doing, but in that case they would leave their youngin’ home to avoid situations like this. A lot of patrons also think that the mother should have to pay for the damage done–“you break it you buy it”–but that wasn’t reported to have happened.

Check out some of the reactions below to see what people are saying about this situation, and whether or not it’s the mother’s fault for how her child acted throughout the store.

Sadly that doesn’t surprise me. People can’t control their kids. Leave me at home. Or just don’t go into that store if u can’t control your child. Who payed for the damage? — nikole spann (@nmspann79) November 16, 2017

Thank goodness my kids know to keep their hands at their sides. pic.twitter.com/vBVNiOcQi2 — Christine Prince-Jackson (@christinangelj) November 16, 2017

Its one thing if your child makes a mess in the #salon, its another thing completely when I hear you say to your child "Its ok, they get paid to clean it up." — Steve Dresel (@BeautyBizBrain) November 14, 2017

Parents who not only bring their kids on inappropriate outings but let them run rampant are the worst…look at this, $1300 worth of MUF destroyed by an unattended child a Sephora.😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/za7B60ocjY — 🦊 (@sharplikeafox) November 14, 2017

I have 3 small kids. Whenever I go anywhere with them, every two minutes (max!!) I’m doing a head count. That woman whose child ruined the Sephora display is careless & self-absorbed. It’s my job to make sure my kids aren’t destroying store property. Period. — Belinda (@belindalaurie) November 15, 2017

@Sephora This is not okay, as if it isn't hard enough for a mom to be out in public with her young kids 1) the employees didn't SEE who did this 2) that's a good 4ft up unless this 2yo is the size of a 10yo I doubt it was a "young child."

#stopmomshaming#ignorant pic.twitter.com/ueIBVKdska — Leah Marie Griffin (@lgriffin9211) November 14, 2017

I brought my six year old cousin into a Sephora with me. She just tried on the makeup like a normal person

Maybe it's more about letting children know that things are not to be destroyed https://t.co/eg6JLoAcCn — mangu mami (@Gabba_Oddviedo) November 15, 2017

