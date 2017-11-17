Home > Newsletter Stories

Starbucks Accused Of Pushing ‘Gay Agenda’ With New Holiday Cups

Seriously?

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 4 hours ago

Leave a comment

People have had a lot to say after a Buzzfeed News reporter suggested Starbucks’ holiday cups might be pushing some sort of “gay agenda.” “While people who follow both Starbucks holiday cup news and LGBT issues celebrated the video, the ordinary Starbucks customer probably didn’t realize the cup might have a gay agenda,” Venessa Wong wrote about the new cup design (which appears to feature two women holding hands), according to an E! Online article.

In response, Starbucks reportedly released this statement: “Each year during the holidays we aim to bring our customers an experience that inspires the spirit of the season, and we will continue to embrace and welcome customers from all backgrounds and religions in our stores around the world.”

See what people have been saying about Starbucks and its “gay agenda” ever since.

Thoughts?

How Celebrities Spent Their Christmas 2016

4 photos Launch gallery

How Celebrities Spent Their Christmas 2016

Continue reading Starbucks Accused Of Pushing ‘Gay Agenda’ With New Holiday Cups

How Celebrities Spent Their Christmas 2016

Christmas 2017 , gay , homosexual , starbucks

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”