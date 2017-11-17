Home > News

From Bobsledding To Hockey: 5 Black Athletes Owning Winter Sports

Talent who knows how to weather the cold.

Adrian Moore

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment
Ottawa Senators v Tampa Bay Lightning

Source: Mark LoMoglio / Getty

This week, three women from Nigeria made history by becoming the first-ever African bobsledding team to qualify for the Olympics. Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga will head to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea in February of next year.

In light of all the #BlackGirlMagic, we figured we’d celebrate all the melanin in winter sports, so future athletes might consider weathering the cold. Swipe through to find out who’s killing the game.

 

Aja Evans , bobsled , bobsledding , bobsleigh , Briauna Jones , Brolin B. Mawejje , Elana Meyers Taylor , figure skating , hockey , ice hockey , J.T. Brown , Kehri Jones , Lauren Gibbs , Maureen Ajoku , olympics , skiing , snowboarding , SPORTS , Vanessa James , Wayne Simmonds , winter sports

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”