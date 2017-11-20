Home > News

WTF! Shocking Video Shows How Fruit & Vegetable Vendors Are Scamming Customers

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 10 hours ago

Leave a comment

 

Collard greens

Source: Creativeye99 / Getty

The art of scamming has now taken it’s talents to your local grocery store.

A Facebook video has gone viral showing how food vendors are tampering with the quantity and quality of the products that people are buying from them, right in front of people’s eyes. One video shows a vendor keeping a fruit on the weighing machine along with the packet to add to the weight, while another clip showed a man selling rice or wheat by keeping a weight under the container to mislead  buyers.

 

 

Watch all the way to the end, because this could be you getting scammed one day.

Food , News , scam

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”