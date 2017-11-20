Home > Entertainment

Momma Lynch Shuts Down 45’s Frail Twitter Fingers With Facts

Ms. Delisa went so hard, Marshawn doesn't even have to respond.

Staff Writer

Posted 4 hours ago

Leave a comment
Marshawn Lynch

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Delisa Lynch, mother of national hero Marshawn Lynch, gave 45 a sharp reality check on Twitter Monday (November 21).

Sunday, The Donald tweeted that Lynch should be suspended for standing during the Mexican national anthem, while remaining seated for the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Marshawn’s mom Delisa wasted no time reminding Trump that he will never actually have the power to call that kind of shot – seeing as how the NFL owners rejected his many attempts to get into the old boys’ network.

Hit the jump to learn more about Trump’s USFL failure via the ESPN documentary “Small Potatoes.”

<!–nextpage–>

Same shit, different Trump.

 

Delisa Lynch , Donald Trump , Marshawn Lynch , national anthem , nfl

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”