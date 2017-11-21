Home > Entertainment

Boss Moves: An Indian Flight Attendant Goes Viral After Making A Drunk Man Do This

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 10 hours ago

Low Angle View Of Airplane Against Clear Sky

Source: Nazir Azhari Bin Mohd Anis / EyeEm / Getty

Two drunk men were in for a rude awakening when heading to board their flight on IndiGo Airlines.

A video has been making its rounds on the Internet of an IndiGo Airline hostess making one of the men touch her feet after he allegedly misbehaved with her. In the viral clip, the female airline staffer can be heard saying  “Touch my feet! Bend. Bend. Bend. Touch my feet!” in Telugu.

 

 

According to NDTV, he man and his friend had chased her when she was heading to the airport from the parking lot to report for her morning shift. The female staff noticed a traffic policeman and complained to him. The policeman took the men to a police post at the airport.

Moral of the story: Don’t mess with a boss when she’s making money moves.

