Woah Dere! Here’s Why You Should Be Checking Your Uber Receipts Often

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 9 hours ago

UBER Cabs Booking Using Mobile App

Source: Mint / Getty

How often do you randomly check your Uber receipts? If you didn’t do it much before, then you should start now because Uber “phantom rides” are a thing again.

According to reports, Multiple Uber riders in Singapore are reporting being charged for rides halfway across the world that they never took, with charges of up to $2,949 ($4,000 USD). One rider took to Facebook to reveal she was charged $958 (S$1,300) for up to 30 rides she did not take.

 

 

Lim told Mashable, “I logged in to check my bank account and realised all my money was being used for Uber transactions. 30 transactions took place over just five days.” However, Jenna isn’t the only one getting hit with Uber phantom ride charges. Hit the flip to see more outrageous Uber charges.

