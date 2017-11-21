Home > News

The Internet’s At Stake: Twitter Users Rally Behind Net Neutrality

A huge debate surfaces online.

Adrian Moore

Posted 2 hours ago

Leave a comment
Woman with Laptop having problems

Source: valentinrussanov / Getty

On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a plan that would repeal regulations on Internet providers and give them broader powers. It would undo net neutrality, or the idea that all Internet content — whether from big or small companies — should be treated equally by Internet providers. Under net neutrality, Internet service providers or the government shouldn’t discriminate or charge differently by user, content, website or platform.

The U.S. government currently has regulations protecting net neutrality, but FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, is trying to undo a lot of these rules.  His plan is supposed to go up for a vote at the FCC meeting in Washington on Dec. 14.

You can read more about the plan the FCC is proposing here. Meanwhile, Twitter is already rallying against the plan, hoping to save net neutrality. Swipe through to read what people had to say.

FCC , free speech , internet , net neutrality , News , Twitter , viral

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”